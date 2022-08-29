Haaland reveals goal target his dad won’t like after hitting first hat-trick for Man City

Erling Haaland has settled quickly at Manchester City and is already looking to chase down his father’s tally of Premier League goals.

Striker already has six top-flight goals

Alf Inge Haaland managed 18

Norwegian frontman leads Golden Boot race

WHAT HAPPENED? The Norwegian striker, who moved to the Etihad Stadium from Borussia Dortmund for £51 million ($59m), registered his first hat-trick for the Blues in a 4-2 victory over Crystal Palace. He is already up to six efforts in the English top-flight and has his sights set on reaching 18 as quickly as possible – allowing him to wrestle bragging rights from former Nottingham Forest, Leeds and City star Alf Inge Haaland.

WHAT THEY SAID: After claiming a match ball against Palace, Haaland told reporters of wanting to better the return of his father: “He'll probably say he has more goals in the Premier League than me! So I'm going to chase that.

“I don’t think too much about how many goals before the game and my focus is just to try to play as best as I can, together with the team, to try to win the game.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland has hit the ground running in English football and finds himself at the top of a Premier League scoring chart as he looks to land himself a prestigious Golden Boot.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? After scoring his fourth hat-trick in Europe’s big five leagues, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is just the fourth player to net 6+ goals in his first four Premier League appearances (6 goals) and the first to do so since Diego Costa netted seven in 2014 (also 6 each for Sergio Aguero and Mick Quinn).

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? The prolific 22-year-old will get another opportunity to add to his impressive goal tally when reigning Premier League champions City play host to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.