Haaland criticises himself after Liverpool hat-trick: 'I was far too inconsistent'

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland praised his side’s 4-0 victory over Liverpool on Saturday in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Haaland told TNT Sports: “A hat-trick? It’s amazing. We struggled a bit in the first half, but we kept pressing after the 30-minute mark. It’s amazing; we’ll have another trip to Wembley and that’s important. The period between the 30th and 60th minutes was one of our best performances this season.”

He added: “It’s been a long time since I did that (scored a hat-trick) with City, so it’s time to do it again! It’s special, so I’m absolutely delighted.”

On his season, Haaland commented: “It’s been very up and down, which hasn’t been good enough. We’ve got a long week ahead of us now because we’re not in the Champions League, and that’s not good enough, but we’ve got to face Chelsea in another match.”

He continued: “I’ll ask Antoine Semenyo to keep sending in those crosses. He’s a new player and it takes time to settle in, but his cross was brilliant, and Nico O’Reilly’s was amazing.”

On winning the FA Cup, the Norwegian star said: “I’ve played in an FA Cup final and now we’re off to Wembley. This club must win trophies at the highest level.”



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