Haaland's agent insists Man City striker 'must be protected' amid transfer release clause rumours

Rafaela Pimenta suggested that her client Erling Haaland must be protected from rumours about his release clause at Manchester City.

Agent wants to protect Haaland

Haaland may have clause in contract

Labelled 'exaggerated news'

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite the face Haaland only joined Man City in the summer, there has been speculation regarding a clause in the Norwegian forward's contract which would be activated in 2024, and he has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. But Pimenta refrained from speaking about any such clause and even labelled it 'exaggerated news'.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Marca, Pimenta said: "You have to do it [ask the question about the release clause] and it is very interesting. If we don’t say anything, surely something is interpreted and if we say something, too. As a lawyer, I know that I can’t say anything, but I also know that if I don’t say it, they will say it.

"It’s a very nice thing [the rumours], but I hope there aren’t too many. I understand the attention, the curiosity that arouses. It’s the novelty. Curiosity is normal, but I hope with Erling, when there are no things to say, they don’t make them up. This is something that is happening. They look for easy clicks. There is exaggerated news."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: She added: "Haaland must be protected from this situation because he is a very young boy who still has to grow up. Everything is news around him, but it has to be because of his goals and his way of playing. I don’t want other things to come."

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? Haaland will be next seen in action just four days after the World Cup final on December 22 when Manchester City take on Liverpool in a Carabao Cup fourth-round tie.