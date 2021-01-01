Guardiola: When I see Bayern, I don't think we're Champions League favourites!

The Manchester City manager says he doesn't regard his side as the frontrunners in European competition

Pep Guardiola says that he believes that Bayern Munich are favourites to win the Champions League despite the praise for Manchester City in recent weeks.

With Wednesday's 2-0 triumph over Borussia Monchengladbach, City have now won 19 consecutive matches in all competitions,

However Guardiola doesn't believe that his side's winning run makes them favourites given their history in the Champions League.

What did Guardiola have to say?

"In general, we controlled the game. Unfortunately today we were not clinical enough up front," he told BT Sport. "That is something we have to improve in this competition. Up front, we have to be more clinical. In this competition, you have to be perfect to make sure you go through.



"When I see Bayern Munich I don't think we are favourites. My target is West Ham in three days.



"If people say we are favourites we have to accept it, but a team who in their whole history has been a semi-final once? OK, they say it, we have to accept it."

Guardiola hails defence amid winning run

With his side now top of the Premier League and one step closer to the Champions League quarter-finals, Guardiola was quick to hail Manchester City's defence for their efforts over the last few months.

City have now kept 13 clean sheets throughout that 19-match run, with Guardiola saying that his backline has been the catalyst behind the team's success.

"That is the reason why we're incredibly solid for 19 matches in a row," he said at his press conference.

Article continues below

"Everyone is involved. The defenders concede just one on target. "You have to learn this, all of you, because we make an incredible effort up front with Raz, Phil, Gabriel, Gundo and Bernardo, everyone.

He added: "Football is not attack and defence; it's all together."

Further reading