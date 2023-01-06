Guardiola claims youngster Rico Lewis 'changed the game' against Chelsea and makes Lahm comparison

Pep Guardiola has hailed Rico Lewis as Manchester City's "little Philipp Lahm" and says he changed the game as they beat Chelsea 1-0 on Thursday.

Lewis came on at half-time vs Chelsea

Helped City to 1-0 victory

Compared to Germany hero Lahm

WHAT HAPPENED? The 18-year-old right-back was brought on at half-time in the Premier League clash to help City secure a vital three points at Stamford Bridge. City had disappointed throughout the first half against the Blues but their performance picked up in the second half after Lewis replaced Kyle Walker and Manuel Akanji took Joao Cancelo's place. Guardiola showed his immense faith in the player's ability by comparing him to former Bayern Munich and Germany hero Lahm.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Rico helped us to play better [and] has the abilities," Guardiola told BBC Sport. "It's not that [he plays well], he makes play better. Every movement he does, every position he makes is always better, he came on and Kevin played better, Riyad played better. He has this ability and it's not easy to find it, so he's our little Philipp Lahm."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lewis' stature in the City senior team has grown significantly over the course of the season. The academy graduate has made six Premier League appearances so far this term, starting in the matches against Leeds and Everton before playing 45 minutes against the Blues.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Lewis could be called on to start this weekend as his side come up against the same opponents in the FA Cup on Sunday.