Guardiola says Haaland can 'definitely' break Premier League seasonal scoring record

Pep Guardiola believes that Erling Haaland can break the Premier League seasonal scoring record this campaign.

Haaland averaging 1.54 goals per game

Guardiola backs him to break Shearer & Cole record

Compares him to Messi & Lewandowski

WHAT HAPPENED? The Norwegian forward is enjoying a rich vein of form this season having already scored 17 goals in 11 league appearances. He also has three hat-tricks to his name, and grabbed a brace in City's last match - a 3-1 win over Brighton.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Guardiola said: "We don't have to be a genius, if he continues in this rhythm, with the average every game, he's going to break the record, definitely. But in football maybe you score and in a few days stop to score. I don't know.

"I didn't speak with him, I think he's happy when the team wins and not when they lose. All the strikers I have seen in my career, Samuel Eto'o, Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Sergio Aguero, they all have incredible ambition to score goals. It's normal. He has to be like that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Currently Andy Cole and Alan Shearer jointly hold the record for scoring the most goals in a Premier League season with 34. Haaland is averaging 1.54 goals per game this term, meaning he could overtake the record in just 12 matches time, provided he can maintain his form.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Haaland will be in action in midweek as City face his former club Dortmund in the Champions League on October 25.