'Guardiola did football a lot of harm' - Messi explains what makes ex-Barcelona manager 'special'

Lionel Messi claimed that former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola harmed football by making the game seem so ''simple'' that everybody wanted to copy it.

Messi recalled time with Pep at Barca

Considers manager to have 'something special'

Although 'harmed' football as many tried to copy

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi has recalled the fond memories of his time under Guardiola at Camp Nou, with the pair having won a whole host of trophies together between 2008 and 2012, including two Champions League crowns. Messi has hailed current Manchester City boss Guardiola as the best coach he's ever played for, while jokingly suggesting that cheap imitations of his unique playing style have come as a detriment to the modern game.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Guardiola did football a lot of harm," Messi has said in an interview with Movistar Plus. "It seemed so easy, so simple, that everyone wanted to copy it. Without a doubt, he is the best coach I've ever had, he has something special.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Paris Saint-Germain star's comments come amid new rumours that he could return to Camp Nou in 2023. Barca president Joan Laporta revealed that Barca will always be his home, while striker Robert Lewandowski claimed it would be a dream to play alongside him.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Messi celebrated many individual accolades with his old manager...

As well as numerous trophies as a team:

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? PSG take on Auxerre this Sunday in Ligue 1, before Messi's attentions will turn to World Cup action. Argentina face Saudi Arabia in their Group C opener on November 22.