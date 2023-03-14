'We're glad that it's finished' - Ex-USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter reacts to release of U.S. Soccer investigation findings

Gregg Berhalter is looking forward to his next step after the conclusion of U.S. Soccer's investigation into his past conduct.

Berhalter ready to put controversy in the past

Cleared to return as USMNT coach, should U.S. Soccer choose

Reportedly open to jobs elsewhere

WHAT HAPPENED? U.S. Soccer confirmed that Berhalter remains a candidate to return as U.S. men's national team coach on Monday after releasing the results of an independent investigation into a decades-old domestic violence incident involving Berhalter and his now-wife Rosalind.

The investigation also details years of meddling by the family of USMNT star Gio Reyna into U.S. Soccer affairs. It was the Reynas who first alerted U.S. Soccer to Berhalter's domestic violence incident after the World Cup in an act of revenge for Gio Reyna not playing enough, the report finds.

WHAT THEY SAID: In a statement to Yahoo Sports, Berhalter said that he and his wife are "looking forward to the next steps", adding: "We're glad that it's finished, that it is concluded, and we look forward to what comes next."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Berhalter's contract with U.S. Soccer expired at the start of 2023, meaning he is free to take a job wherever he pleases. He has recently been in England to attend several matches unrelated to his coaching career, although the Washington Post reports that Berhalter is "open to all options and also exploring what's going on in other places."

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? The USMNT is currently being led by interim coach Anthony Hudson, who will manage the team for Nations League matches against Grenada and El Salvador.

Before appointing a permanent manager, the federation will first need to hire a sporting director, who will then be charged with hiring the next USMNT head coach.