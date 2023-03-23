'There's a little bit of truth' - Carlo Ancelotti to Brazil national team reports gain steam with Rodrygo statement

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has insisted that there's a chance that Carlo Ancelotti could take the Brazil job

WHAT HAPPENED? Ancelotti has been linked with the Brazil national team vacancy after the Selecao parted ways with Tite three months ago. And while there has been no reported approach from either side, a handful of Brazil players have spoken on the rumour.

Rodrygo has revealed the idea of Ancelotti coaching the national team is brought up regularly around the Madrid dressing room.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We talk more in a joking tone, but every joke has a little bit of truth. The situation there is difficult, you have to leave Real Madrid to come here. So I can't say beforehand how it's going to be, but of course it would be an honour to have him here," Rodrygo told Globo.

"He knows how to deal with the group and the locker room, this is very important. Sometimes the coach doesn't even need to be the best coach tactically, give the best speeches, the team already runs for him. He's very good in the locker room and that makes a difference."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ancelotti's Real Madrid contract ends in 2024, but the manager could leave earlier. There are scattered reports that Madrid president Florentino Perez is unhappy with the Italian's performance. Madrid are 12 points behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race with 12 games remaining.

WHAT NEXT? The Selecao face Morocco in a friendly this Saturday. Ancelotti, meanwhile, will lead Madrid in their return from the international break on April 2, as Los Blancos take on Valladolid in a La Liga clash.