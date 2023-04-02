Graham Potter SACKED by Chelsea after Aston Villa defeat leaves Blues down in 11th in the Premier League table

Chelsea have confirmed the sacking of manager Graham Potter after his side's loss to Aston Villa on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues were beaten 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, leaving them 11th in the Premier League table. Chelsea confirmed on Sunday that the manager has been relieved of his duties.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Potter took charge of the London club in September when he replaced Thomas Tuchel as coach. However, Chelsea have won just 12 of the matches they have played under the ex-Brighton boss, losing 11.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "Chelsea FC has announced that Graham Potter has departed the club," a statement read. "Graham has agreed to collaborate with the Club to facilitate a smooth transition. In his time with the club, Graham has taken us to the quarter final of the Champions League, where we will face Real Madrid. Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future."

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Bruno Saltor has been appointed interim manager for the time being and will be in charge for the Blues' clash against Liverpool on Tuesday.