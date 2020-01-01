'Gotze can handle the ball & advance the game' - Dortmund ace would 'definitely fit' in La Liga, says Ter Stegen

The Barcelona goalkeeper has expressed his belief that a move to Spain could suit the German playmaker when he leaves Westfalenstadion

's Mario Gotze would "definitely fit in the Spanish league" due to his ability to "handle the ball", according to Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Gotze's current contract at Dortmund is set to expire this summer, at which point he will become a free agent - with no new terms over an extension on the table.

The 27-year-old returned to Westfalenstadion for a second spell from back in 2017, but has failed to rediscover his best form amid an ongoing battle against a muscle disorder.

The World Cup winner admitted he would be open to a move abroad last year, and various landing spots have been suggested for a midfielder who was once considered to be among the finest young talents of his generation.

and goalkeeper Ter Stegen would like to see Gotze move to , with it his belief that a fellow countryman still has enough quality to "make a difference for many clubs".

The Blaugrana number one told the Kicker meets DAZN podcast: "Mario is a player who can handle the ball and advance the game. He would definitely fit in the Spanish league.

"Whether his goal is to play football - I don't know. When we talk to each other, we never talk about football.

"For me, it is only important that he makes the right decision and that he is happy. It would suit a lot of clubs and can make a difference for many clubs."

Ter Stegen's future at Camp Nou has also been the subject of speculation in recent times, given the fact he has yet to reach an agreement with Barca over a new deal.

The 28-year-old, who has less than two years left to run on his existing contract, says negotiations stalled due to the coronavirus outbreak, but he remains content his current surroundings due to a stable balance between football and family.

"We started discussions, then the corona issue came up, that's not a situation where you have to talk about a contract," said Ter Stegen.

"It's about things that are much more important than football we decided to postpone it. I'm not without a contract in the summer.

"Basically, I feel good because my family is happy. You never know what's going to happen in a few years."