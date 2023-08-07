'I had a good chat with them' - Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson asks Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney for more transfers after MK Dons defeat

Phil Parkinson has had a “good chat” with Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney when it comes to getting more transfers over the line.

Dragons have been relatively quiet in summer window

Still on the lookout for new recruits

Opening day defeat highlighted need for additions

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dragons were expected to be busy in the summer window after securing promotion back into the Football League. They have been able to acquire Republic of Ireland international James McClean, but there has been relatively little business done on the field at SToK Racecourse. Parkinson is still hoping to get bodies on board before the next deadline passes, with a humbling 5-3 defeat to MK Dons on the opening day of the 2023-24 campaign proving that there is much work to be done in North Wales.

WHAT THEY SAID: Parkinson has said of speaking with Reynolds and McElhenney about plans for the immediate future: “I had a good chat with them. The thing is with Rob and Ryan, they are the first people to come in and sit down and have a beer with me after the game. When we win, we have enjoyed the good times but as a manager, player and owner of a football club, it is taking the knocks and today is a knock for us.

“It is not a season-defining defeat but I had a great chat with them afterwards and we will have a good sit down this week. We are looking to add a couple more players before the window closes and if we do that, I am confident we have got a very strong squad. If we don't, we have still got quality more than we showed in terms of the ability on the football pitch.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reynolds and McElhenney were among those in attendance for the game against MK Dons, along with fellow Hollywood star Hugh Jackman, but their presence was unable to inspire Wrexham to a dream start in their first Football League campaign for 15 years.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham have until 11pm on September 1 to get any further transfer business completed, with the summer window set to slam shut on that date and remain closed until January.