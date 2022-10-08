'God knows the future' - Abraham insists he's 'happy' at Roma but refuses to rule out Chelsea return

Roma striker Tammy Abraham says he is happy with the Serie A side but has not ruled out a future move back to Chelsea.

Abraham enjoying life with Roma

Chelsea have buy-back clause

Striker won't rule out return

WHAT HAPPENED? Abraham joined Roma from Chelsea in 2021 in a deal worth €40 million (£34m/$47m) and enjoyed an impressive debut season in Serie A, scoring 17 times in the Italian top flight. The attacker's transfer includes a buy-back clause that will allow the Blues to re-sign him for £68m ($83m) in the summer of 2023, and he has now spoken about his future.

WHAT THEY SAID: "For me my focus is to do exactly what I did last year here," he told journalist Ojora Babatunde when asked about the buy-back clause. "I'm happy here, the team is good, the manager is good. The city, the fans, I'm happy. Only God knows the future."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Abraham is so far finding goals harder to come by in his second season with Roma. The 25-year-old has only scored twice in 10 appearances in all competitions for Jose Mourinho's side. Meanwhile, the Blues look keen strengthen their attack. Chelsea made an approach for Milan's Rafael Leao in the summer and also reportedly want to bring in RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku.

WHAT NEXT FOR ABRAHAM? The striker has gone four games without a goal for Roma but will be hoping to return to the scoresheet on Sunday against Lecce in Serie A.