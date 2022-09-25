How many goals has Robert Lewandowski scored for Poland? Barcelona star's full World Cup, Euro, Nations League and international friendly record

Mudeet Arora|
Robert Lewandowski Poland 2022Getty Images
R. LewandowskiPolandWorld CupEuropean Championship

The Barcelona striker is the highest goalscorer for Poland by quite a distance

Robert Lewandowski is Poland's greatest goalscorer in history and it seems unlikely he will be losing that record any time soon.

The Barcelona striker has consistently been scoring since his debut against San Marino back in 2008.

Lewandowski's most clinical performance for the national team came when he scored four goals against Gibraltar in 2014 in Poland's Euro 2016 qualifier.

Having featured for his country in three European championships and one World Cup in his career, Lewandowski has scored against some of the greatest teams in Europe including Germany, Spain and Portugal.

But, how many goals does he have for Poland across all competitions?

Let's take a look.

Robert Lewandowski's total Poland goals

Competition

Games

Goals

World Cup

3

0

World Cup qualification

37

30

Euros

11

5

Euros qualification

20

19

UEFA Nations League

12

3

International friendlies

51

19

134

76

How many goals has Lewandowski scored at the World Cup?

Edition

Games

Goals

2018 World Cup

3

0

How many goals has Lewandowski scored at the European Championship?

Edition

Games

Goals

Euro 2012

3

1

Euro 2016

5

1

Euro 2020

3

3

11

5

Lewandowski's UEFA Nations League record

Edition

Games

Goals

UEFA Nations League A

12

3

12

3

World Cup qualification goals

Edition

Goals

2010 World Cup qualifiers

2

2014 World Cup qualifiers

3

2018 World Cup qualifiers

16

2022 World Cup qualifiers

9

30

Euro qualification goals

Edition

Goals

Euro 2016 qualifiers

13

Euro 2020 qualifiers

6

19

Lewandowski's friendly goals for Poland

Games

Goals

51

19

Lewandowski's favourite opponents

Team

Goals

Gibraltar

6

San Marino

6

Andorra

5

Romania

5

Armenia

4

Latvia

4

Denmark

3

Georgia

3

Lithuania

3

Montenegro

3

Sweden

3

Bosnia and Herzegovina

2

Germany

2

Iceland

2

Ivory Coast

2

Kazakhstan

2

Republic of Ireland

2

Scotland

2

Singapore

2

South Korea

2

*Data accurate as of September 19

Editors' Picks

Record breaker

Could Lewandowski surpass the 100-goal mark for Poland?