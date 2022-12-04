'Who taught you that bro? - Ozil sends France record-breaker Giroud famous Arsenal meme after World Cup strike vs Poland
- Giroud shining at World Cup
- Ozil noticed something familiar
- Sent meme to former teammate
WHAT HAPPENED? The 36-year-old netted the opening goal of the last-16 game against Poland, taking over from Thierry Henry as France's top marksman with 52 strikes. Giroud's finish, which set Les Bleus on their way to a 3-1 victory, was reminiscent of the famous bounce technique used by his former Arsenal teammate Ozil to both score and pass.
WHAT THEY SAID: The German took to Twitter to send a well-known meme to the French record breaker.
Nice goal... who taught you that bro 😂😎🔥 #FRA #YaGunnersYa #Worldcup2022 @_OlivierGiroud_ pic.twitter.com/kiydGvQ5Ii— Mesut Özil (@M10) December 4, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The duo enjoyed some great times together in north London, winning the FA Cup with the Gunners on three occasions. While Giroud is still going strong for his nation, Ozil has not played for Germany since retiring from international football in 2018.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
DID YOU KNOW? Despite his now unmatched goalscoring record for France, Giroud famously failed to find the net when Les Blues won the 2018 World Cup.
WHAT NEXT FOR GIROUD? After this win over Poland, Giroud will have his sights on the next round of the tournament with a quarter-final to come against either England or Senegal.
Editors' Picks
- 2022 World Cup: Key battles as England & Senegal eye quarter-final berth
- Messi is a footballing God! Argentina winners, losers & ratings as Leo carries Scaloni's side into World Cup quarter-finals
- 2022 World Cup: England dangermen who can hurt Senegal in their Round of 16 clash
- USMNT put in its place: Winners, losers & ratings as superior Dutch teach Americans World Cup last-16 lesson