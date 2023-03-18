Gio Reyna remains stuck on Dortmund bench with USMNT winger still not first-choice against Koln after scandal-ridden week

Gio Reyna was left out of the Borussia Dortmund starting XI for the Bundesliga clash against Koln on Saturday.

Reyna on bench for Koln clash

Has started just four league games

Winger back in USMNT squad

WHAT HAPPENED? Reyna was omitted from the first team and named among the substitutes for the Bundesliga clash. It is the second game in a row in which he has been relegated to the bench, with the United States international starting just four of his 15 appearances in the German league.

He would have loved to start and put a tumultuous week behind him but must instead heed his manager's call for patience.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The latest setback comes days after a report was published which found the extent of his parents' attempts to oust Gregg Berhalter as the head coach of the USMNT due to Reyna's lack of playing time at the World Cup. Nevertheless, the 20-year-old has been recalled to the national team for the first time since the tournament in Qatar.

WHAT NEXT? The American winger will hope to get involved at least as a substitute as his team host Koln in the Bundesliga before participating with the USMNT in the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League clashes against Grenada and El Salvador.