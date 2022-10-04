Gazza-esque? Liverpool teen Elliott likened to England legend as further potential is unlocked

Harvey Elliott has been likened to England legend Paul Gascoigne, with Tony Mowbray seeing similar qualities in the Liverpool teenager.

Hot prospect made senior bow at 16

Catching the eye at Anfield

Shares traits with an iconic playmaker

WHAT HAPPENED? The current Sunderland boss, who worked with Elliott during a loan spell at Blackburn, is reluctant to place him in the same talent category as Gascoigne. He is, however, prepared to admit that they share a “love of the ball” and that a youngster making a positive impression with Premier League heavyweights is capable of forging a lasting legacy of his own.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mowbray has told BBC Sport of Elliott: "I know how much he loves the game. At the core is this love of football and that drives the very best players. I wouldn't compare Harvey to Paul Gascoigne, but the sheer traits of the love of the ball and the game - they had it. They can do anything with the ball. Jurgen has seen the talent and trusts him. I would be excited if I was a Liverpool supporter about the continued emergence of Harvey Elliott."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Elliott, who made a senior breakthrough with Fulham at 16 years of age, joined Liverpool in 2019 and has taken in 30 competitive appearances for the Reds – with 10 of those, and a first Premier League goal, coming in the current campaign.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Gunnar Berning/Bongarts/Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Jurgen Klopp’s side have made a slow start to the 2022-23 season, with points dropped in domestic and continental competition, but they will be back in action on Tuesday when playing host to Scottish giants Rangers in the Champions League.