What more could he do!? Gary O’Neil sacked by Bournemouth in shock decision that comes on the back of Premier League survival

Gary O’Neil has been surprisingly sacked by Bournemouth a matter of weeks after guiding the club to Premier League safety.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 40-year-old former Portsmouth and West Ham midfielder took charge of the Cherries on an initial caretaker basis in September 2022 following the dismissal of Scott Parker. A five-game unbeaten run at the start of his reign earned O’Neil the opportunity to remain at the helm through to the World Cup finals.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In November, O’Neil was handed an 18-month contract and led Bournemouth to a 15th-place finish – picking up 11 wins from his 37 games in charge across all competitions. He has now been relieved of his duties at the Vitality Stadium.

WHAT THEY SAID: Bournemouth owner and chairman Bill Foley has told the club’s official website: “Gary's achievement last season is one I will always be grateful for. This has been a difficult decision, but it has been made with great consideration to best position ourselves ahead of the coming season. As a club, we have put plans in place for long-term success with improvements being made to infrastructure, most notably the development of a new state-of-the-art training facility and the ongoing discussions around upgrades to our stadium.

“We have also identified a number of significant targets in the transfer market this summer and believe this change in direction will provide us with the best platform from which to build. Gary will go on to have a long career as a head coach or manager, but we feel that, at this moment in time, a change is in the best interests of this football club. I would like to place on record my thanks to Gary and wish him all the best for the future.”

WHAT NEXT? Bournemouth, who are set to open their 2023-24 campaign at home to West Ham on August 12, have said that “the appointment of a new head coach will be announced imminently”.