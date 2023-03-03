Gary Neville has promised to wear an Arsenal 'champions' shirt if the Gunners win the Premier League title, believing that they won't go all the way.

Neville makes PL title prediction

Makes funny bet with Arsenal fans

Doesn't believe Gunners will win league

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United legend Gary Neville reaffirmed his thoughts on the Premier League title race and doubled down on his belief that current league leaders Arsenal will not be lifting the title at the end of the season. So much so, that he engaged in a fun bet with a fan over the matter.

WHAT THEY SAID: A Twitter user reached out to Neville stating: "If Arsenal win the league @GNev2 should shave his head bald on the Emirates pitch on the last day of the season for charity."

Evidently not keen on the idea of rocking a shaven head, Neville then quoted the tweet, responding with his own stakes: "I will wear an Arsenal shirt saying champions for you my friend! But if you lose it you all grovel on here and say 'Sorry Gary'".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Sky Sports pundit has maintained throughout the season that he believes Manchester City will lift the title by the time May rolls around, which would make them only the second club behind United to have won the Premier League in three consecutive seasons.

He explained on the most recent edition of The Overlap that he believes Arsenal's outpouring of emotions following their 4-2 win over Aston Villa is part of the reason they won't go all the way and City instead will.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal and City must play each other again in the Premier League before the season is over. The Gunners lost February's clash 3-1 at home, allowing their rivals back into the race before they dropped more points themselves. Having lost at home, Mikel Arteta will no doubt be desperate to see his side avenge the loss at the Etihad Stadium on April 26.