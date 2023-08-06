Although Rasmus Hojlund is yet to kick a ball for Man United, English icon Gary Lineker isn't sure the striker can help Erik ten Hag's team.

United sign Hojlund from Atalanta

Pay up £72 million for striker

Lineker unsure about price tag

WHAT HAPPENED? After Hojlund completed his £72 million transfer to Manchester United, Lineker has revealed he isn't sure the forward can live up to his price tag. The Red Devils' summer-long hunt for a striker has finally come to an end with the signing of Hojlund from Atalanta. Ten Hag, United's manager, is hoping that the Dane can be the answer to United's front-line problems.

WHAT THEY SAID: "United have spent a lot of money on 20-year-old Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta and I can’t say I have seen a lot of him. Perhaps they see him more as one for the long term but I’m not convinced he’s going to make the difference for them," said Lineker when asked about United's signings in an interview with The Sun.

WHAT MORE? The former-Barcelona striker also spoke about Andre Onana and Mason Mount's signings - "I’m really looking forward to seeing Manchester United’s new goalkeeper Andre Onana. The Cameroonian, from Inter Milan, is excellent with the ball at his feet and I’m interested to see how that changes the way Erik ten Hag’s side build up from the back.

Article continues below

"Mason Mount is another good signing. He’s an underrated player because a lot of what he does goes under the radar — he presses so well and works hard. He dipped at Chelsea last year but so did everyone at Stamford Bridge. He needs this fresh start."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag was incredibly optimistic about the contributions the Danish star will make to his team. He acknowledged Hojlund's strengths as a number nine, but stressed that Hojlund still has much to prove in order to earn a spot in United's front line.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR HOJLUND? The striker will have to wait to make his Manchester United debut after picking up a knock. United will kick off their Premier League season against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 14.