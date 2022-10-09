Christophe Galtier defended Sergio Ramos after he was booked twice in 30 seconds and was sent off during PSG's Ligue 1 tie against Reims.

Ramos booked twice in 30 seconds

Galtier backs Ramos

PSG held to a goalless draw

WHAT HAPPENED? Ramos was booked in the 41st minute for a foul on an opposing player. The Spaniard, along with his teammates, surrounded the referee in protest against the caution and within a few seconds, Ramos was shown a second yellow for dissent.

WHAT THEY SAID: The PSG boss did not shy away from defending his player as he said: "I experienced this a few years ago on a Nîmes-Lille. There is a problem not of culture but of football language. I'm sure he didn't mean to insult the referee.

"Sergio released an expression that I hear hundreds of times all week on the pitch, which we also hear in the Championship, when we are angry we have words, we hear words but it is an expression. I think the referee took it for himself when knowing how it goes, I had the same problem for José Fonte in Lille. The referee had taken it as an insult against him when it is an expression that is often said on the ground."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The red card against Reims was the 28th time that Ramos was sent off in his career and the second time in a PSG shirt. His team laboured to a goalless draw without him on the pitch.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR RAMOS? The Spanish defender will now serve a one-match suspension which means he will not be featuring in PSG's next Ligue 1 clash against Marseille on October 16.