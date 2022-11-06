Galtier issues Mbappe injury update after PSG and France star is substituted against Lorient

Christophe Galtier has offered a reassuring update to French fans after Kylian Mbappe was substituted 85 minutes into PSG's game against Lorient.

Mbappe sub sparked fears of injury

Galtier offered French fans reassurance

World Cup starts two weeks today

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG beat Lorient thanks to a late winner from Danilo Pereira but all eyes were on Mbappe once again as the forward was substituted in the 85th minute. He headed straight down the tunnel after being brought off, leading to questions over whether there may be an injury worry with the World Cup just two weeks away.

WHAT HE SAID: PSG boss Galtier offered a relatively positive update saying: "Mbappé? Nothing serious. He made an effort. He was tired, he was very much in demand. It's much better to ask to go out than to stay on the pitch and be totally absent.

"But the World Cup is automatically in the players' heads. There is always information that can make them doubt. Today, I saw some restraint. An effort that we make a little less, fearful of duels."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Galtier suggested his team may have been more cautious today with the showpiece event on the horizon. Players such as Alphonso Davies and Heung-min Son have suffered minor injuries in the past few days, sparking fears of their World Cup involvement.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? PSG have just one more game before the World Cup, facing Auxerre on November 13 and Mbappe will be trying his best to ensure he comes through that with no knocks in order to be fully fit for the tournament.