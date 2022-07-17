'Gallagher can be a big asset' - Tuchel backs midfielder for breakthrough year at Chelsea

The Blues registered a win in their first pre-season match in the USA against Club America, in which the England international featured

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise on midfielder Conor Gallagher as the England international impressed in their pre-season friendly match against Club America on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Chelsea won the game 2-1 against the Mexican club as Timo Werner and Mason Mount found the back of the net.

The German coach spoke highly about Gallagher and suggested that it was a wise decision on the club’s part to send the player on loan to Crystal Palace last season which improved his standards.

What did Tuchel say about Gallagher?

“Conor trains at a really high level, and you can clearly see it was the right decision to let him go on loan,” said Tuchel after the friendly. "He made a huge step in his development at Palace and became an England player.

“It was a very good start and a good match for him. Now it's important he gets used to our principles of the game, to understand when to move and when not to move, and his work rate is outstanding. He can be a big asset for us."