Galatasaray eye loan move for Chelsea outcast Bakayoko

The Turkish giants are keen on handing a lifeline to the Blues flop, but there are doubts over whether they can afford a deal

are exploring a loan deal for midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, but are relying on the Blues agreeing to pay a significant proportion of his £120,000-a-week wages.

Goal has learned that the Turkish giants are unable to pay €35 million (£32m/$39m) pricetag Chelsea want to make the transfer permanent, which may deter the Blues as they look to cash-in on the £40m signing from .

New manager Frank Lampard has taken pre-season to consider whether to keep Bakayoko, but after 188 minutes of action he is ready to offload the international, who spent last season on loan at .

Bakayoko is facing a season on the sidelines should he fail to secure a move away from Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea having too many foreign players within their current squad for them all to earn a place within their Premier League and rosters such are the homegrown rules for both competitions.

showed an interest in bringing Bakayoko back to his home city, but opted instead to sign Idrissa Gana Gueye from .

Kenedy and Davide Zappacosta are other options who could be sold in the coming weeks as Lampard looks to cut down his core group.

The Blues hope for approaches from Serie A clubs for Zappacosta, as sides across Europe wait for the Premier League transfer window to close on Thursday.

Premier League clubs will submit squad lists for the upcoming season on Fridaym and Bakayoko is expected to be left off Chelsea's alongside either Kenedy or Zappacosta. Clubs must ask for special dispensation to add a player to their squad after Friday.

The Turkish transfer window closes on September 2, which means there is plenty of time for Bakayoko to negotiate his exit should he wish to head to Istanbul.

A further senior player who could leave the club before the closure of the window is Danny Drinkwater.

The international is yet to receive any concrete offers from elsewhere but could be sold in the coming days. The midfielder joined Chelsea in the same summer as Bakayoko for £35m from Leicester.

Article continues below

Chelsea are in talks to offload further talent from their previous loan group, with Leganes having made a €4.5m bid for Kenneth Omeruo and Trevoh Chalobah in talks with Huddersfield Town.

Huddersfield explored a permanent move but it is now looking more likely that the 20-year-old midfielder will move on loan and sign an extension on his Blues contract.

A host of other Championship clubs have begun to compete over signing the young academy product.