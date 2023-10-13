Gabriela Cavallin's lawyer no longer representing her in Antony assault investigation due to 'personal reasons'

Gabriela Cavallin has split from the lawyer representing her in the ongoing Antony assault investigation due to “personal reasons”.

DJ and influencer Cavallin alleges that the Manchester United forward subjected her to physical and mental abuse during their time together.

She claims to have been injured at times by the 23-year-old, with two other women having made allegations against Antony - though one has since dropped her complaint.

The Brazil international maintains his innocence and has voluntarily handed himself over to police forces in Sao Paulo and Manchester for questioning.

Cavallin is now in the United Kingdom for talks of her own, with the first of those taking place on Thursday.

She has told Metropoles: “I did go to the police station, I just went at a different time. I just went at a different time than announced, for safety reasons, to avoid harassment at the door, as I’m alone here. And I’ll be back soon for another conversation.”

Cavallin is on her own as ties have been severed with lawyer Vanessa Souza.

Cavallin added: “She has many commitments in London and other countries, as she is a renowned professional. So, we chose to position with someone who lives in the country.”

Souza added when asked for her take on the split: “For personal reasons, I left the case, but I prefer not to comment on details.”

Antony was granted indefinite leave by United after the allegations against him came to light, while also being dropped from the Brazil squad.

He has since returned to training and competitive action with his Premier League employers, with those at Old Trafford having said: “Since allegations were first made in June, Antony has cooperated with police inquiries in both Brazil and the UK, and he continues to do so.

“As Antony's employer, Manchester United has decided that he will resume training at Carrington, and be available for selection, while police inquiries proceed.

“This will be kept under review pending further developments in the case.”