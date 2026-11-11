'The heaviest jersey in the world!' – Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes fires rallying cry to new Brazil teammates

Brazil defender Gabriel Magalhaes has emphasized the importance of building a solid defensive foundation for the Selecao. The Arsenal star aims to replicate his club clean-sheet record while embracing a new leadership role under manager Carlo Ancelotti.
Magalhaes targets Arsenal-style defensive solidity for Brazil
Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes has set a clear blueprint for the Brazil national team, stressing that building an impenetrable defence is the key to winning matches. Having successfully kept clean sheets in seven of their opening ten Premier League games this season with his club, the defender is eager to translate that defensive resilience onto the international stage under manager Carlo Ancelotti.
Speaking in a press conference ahead of Brazil's upcoming friendlies against Japan and Singapore, Magalhaes highlighted the collective mentality required.
"We talk a lot at the club about this, about the quality of our squad, and if we don't concede goals, we'll be closer to winning games," Magalhaes stated. "It's something we discuss a lot here in the national team. It's important not to concede goals."
Embracing senior leadership and guiding new debutants
Following a transition in national team leadership after the departure of veterans like Alisson, Danilo, Neymar, and Casemiro, Magalhaes has stepped into a pivotal pillar role alongside Marquinhos. With Ancelotti calling up four newcomers—Arthur Dias, Jonathan Jesus, Vitor Reis, and Jair Cunha—Magalhaes is ready to mentor the next generation.
"It's about welcoming the new players in the best way possible and passing on our experience to them," Magalhaes explained.
"We know it's the most prestigious jersey in the world, so we also try to convey to them the tranquility of being able to enjoy each moment, but with a lot of responsibility. Si siapa pun yang berada di lapangan harus memberikan segalanya untuk Timnas Brasil."
Learning from World Cup heartbreak and building toward 2030
Reflecting on his experiences representing Brazil at the World Cup—which ended in painful elimination against Norway—Magalhaes insists the squad is using those lessons to forge a winning mentality for the future.
"It is a dream for me and still continues to be a dream. I dream of playing in the next World Cup. It was an incredible experience. It didn't end the way we wanted, but the dream continues," he reflected.
"There are many lessons. In the national team, we know what we have to fix and what needs to be done every day to be ready for the next World Cup. Now our focus is on the matches in front of us, and the most important thing is to win."
Final preparations for friendlies in Singapore
As one of the senior figures in the squad, Magalhaes is fully focused on finishing the international year strongly as Brazil face Japan on Saturday and Singapore on Tuesday at the Singapore National Stadium.
With top-tier talent and an experienced coaching staff, the defender believes the Selecao have everything required to target upcoming major honours like the Copa America.
"We have everything to win: top players and a top coach. So yes, now is the time to work hard. We know how difficult it is, but we need to prepare well, win every match, and be ready to face the Copa America," Magalhaes concluded.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.