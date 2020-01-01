'He changed the game' - Passion of Jesus makes Fernandinho a believer in Manchester City striker's quality

The Brazilian forward thought he had snatched a win for the Citizens at Porto before VAR intervened, but he still impressed his team-mate

Fernandinho believes Gabriel Jesus' pace and passion can give 's attack the cutting edge they have lacked this season.

Jesus came off the bench during the second half of City's 0-0 draw at on Tuesday, a result that sealed top spot in Group C.

It was a frustrating outing in front of goal for Pep Guardiola's side, something that has become familiar during a stuttering start that sees them lying 11th in a compressed Premier League table, and City's 18 attempts were their most without scoring in a Champions League match.

Jesus looked to have ended their frustration 10 minutes from time, beating inspired Porto goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin at the second attempt before a VAR review showed Joao Cancelo was offside before delivering the cross to set him up.

The striker has three goals from seven appearances in an injury-interrupted campaign and his compatriot Fernandinho believes Jesus gives another dimension to a City forward line that is still without Sergio Aguero after his latest knee setback.

"A striker always should be alert in the box and he showed his quality," the veteran midfielder told BT Sport. "Unfortunately, it was offside but I'm glad for him. He changed the game with his passion and his pace.

"It was a good point for us and we’re glad to finish top of the group."

Fernandinho made his first start since suffering an injury during the initial encounter with Porto in Manchester six weeks ago.

He was in the thick of a frequently combative affair - contesting 10 duels, making three interceptions and committing five fouls, while also winning a pair of free-kicks.

"It's important to get one point away from home. Especially against a tough team like they are," the 35-year-old said. "They fought the whole game to get the point and go through as well.

"I think we tried to win the game since the beginning. We tried to play our game since the first minute."

City have qualified for the Champions League knock-outs in first place with a game to spare, making it to the round of 16 for the eighth year in a row.