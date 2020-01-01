Gabriel Jesus hoping to give up Champions League record as he eyes more success with Man City

The Brazilian is the fastest player from his country to reach 10 goals in elite European competition and admits to getting “emotional” in big games

striker Gabriel Jesus says he will happily give up an entry in the record books that he took from fellow star Neymar.

Back in December 2019, the Blues frontman became the fastest Brazilian to reach 10 goals in elite European competition.

He has since gone on to take his haul on the grandest of sporting stages to 15, with the target found on one occasion through two continental outings this season.

Jesus is, however, hoping to see another exciting countryman follow his lead by bursting onto the scene and re-writing history.

The 23-year-old striker told the Champions Journal: “Each player writes his own history and I’m writing mine.

“I’m obviously happy to have set that record but I hope younger players can break it, as this would mean a good thing for and Brazilians.

“I demand a lot from myself, as I’m a striker. I’ve long made a resolution that I must score plenty of goals.

“I know I have to improve on a daily basis, seeking perfection even if it’s unreachable. I must seek it by working hard every day to improve bit by bit.

“I want to always be playing and doing things, and enjoying what I love the most.

“I’ve gone through both happy and unhappy spells in my career, so I’ve been maturing more and more. I have to mature further still.”

Jesus will be back in Champions League action on Tuesday when City take in a trip to .

He expects to get “emotional” ahead of that contest, with the South American embracing every opportunity he gets to compete at the very highest level.

“The truth is that to win the Champions League you need an extra something – and this team has been maturing,” Jesus added, with Pep Guardiola looking to deliver a first European crown for City.

“When I’m in the tunnel waiting to go onto the field and I hear the song, I get very emotional.

“I remember my past, when I wanted to be a football player. I would sometimes skip school to watch some games – I hope my mother doesn’t see this interview!

“To be able to play today, to make my mark in this competition, makes me very happy.”

City need Jesus to deliver for them in the final third at present as club-record goalscorer Sergio Aguero has been stuck on the sidelines with a knee problem.