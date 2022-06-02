Full list of UK football figures to have been knighted & received CBEs & OBEs

Footballers are sometimes recognised by the British crown for their services to the game, and GOAL brings you all you need to know

Some of football's biggest names have been recognised by the British monarchy for their services to the game.

Sir Alex Ferguson, Sir Bobby Charlton and Sir Kenny Dalglish spring to mind when considering football icons who have been knighted, but there are plenty more.

There are also other honours bestowed upon individuals, such as CBEs, OBEs and MBEs, and many footballers have also been recognised with those, though they are of a lower rank than those of the aforementioned individuals.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about footballers who have been knighted.

What are knighthoods?

Knighthoods are honours awarded to individuals by the sovereign of the United Kingdom in recognition of achievements in or services to a particular field.

Individuals are deemed to be 'knighted' when they are awarded a medal or badge which signifies that they have been given the title of Knight Grand Cross or Knight Commander (Dame Grand Cross or Dame Commander in the case of women) of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

The Knight Grand Cross/Dame Grand Cross (GBE) is the highest honour of the chivalric order, followed by Knight Commander/Dame Commander (KBE/DBE). Those who have received these honours are free to take the title Sir or Dame.

Below GBE and KBE, in order, are Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE), Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) and Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE).

Honorary knighthoods are awarded to citizens of countries where the British sovereign - in this case, the Queen - is not the head of state.

Football figures who have been knighted

Football figures who have been knighted form a very exclusive group, with less than 20 individuals receiving the honour.

The group includes former Manchester United managers Matt Busby and Alex Ferguson, as well as England's World Cup-winning manager Alf Ramsey.



Person When? Trevor Brooking 2004 Matt Busby 1968 Bobby Charlton 1994 Charles Clegg 1927 Kenny Dalglish 2018 Alex Ferguson 1999 Tom Finney 1998 Geoff Hurst 1998 Stanley Matthews 1965 Bert Millichip 1991 Pele* 1997 Alf Ramsey 1967 Dave Richards 2006 Bobby Robson 2002 Stanley Rous 1949 Walter Winterbottom 1978

*Honorary knighthood

Interestingly, Brazil's three-time World Cup winner Pele was given an honorary knighthood in 1997, but he strictly cannot use the title Sir until he becomes a British citizen - at which point the honorary knighthood would then become a substantive knighthood.

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish is one of the most recent recipients, having received the honour in 2018.

Football figures who have received CBEs

Like knighthoods, the number football figures to have received CBEs remains relatively small.

Former Celtic manager Jock Stein was given the honour in 1970, three years after he helped the Glasgow club become the first British club to win the European Cup.

Person When? Jimmy Armfield 2010 Craig Brown 1999 Paul Elliott 2012 Ron Greenwood 1981 Roy Hodgson 2021 Denis Law 2016 Hope Powell 2010 Alan Shearer 2016 Jock Stein 1970 Billy Wright 1959

Other figures to have received CBEs include ex England women's team manager Hope Powell and former Scotland manager Craig Brown, while former England and Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer was given a CBE in 2016.

Football figures who have received OBEs

The list of football figures who have received OBEs is much bigger than those who have received knighthoods and CBEs.

Among those who to have been rewarded with the honour are David Beckham, Brian Clough and Gary Lineker.

Person When? Gordon Banks 1970 Brendan Batson 2015 David Beckham 2003 Luther Blissett 2022 Brian Clough 1991 Chris Coleman 2017 Garth Crooks 1999 Jack Charlton 1974 Jermain Defoe 2018 George Eastham 1973 Rio Ferdinand 2022 Ryan Giggs 2007 Jimmy Hill 1995 Gerard Houllier* 2003 Emlyn Hughes 1980 Mark Hughes 2004 Kevin Keegan 1982 Frank Lampard 2015 Gary Lineker 1992 Cliff Lloyd 1975 Nat Lofthouse 1994 Des Lynam 2008 Joe Mercer 1976 Bobby Moore 1967 John Motson 2001 Bill Nicholson 1975 Martin O'Neill 2004 Bob Paisley 1977 Don Revie 1970 Bryan Robson 1990 Bill Shankly 1974 Peter Shilton 1991 Walter Smith 1997 Gareth Southgate 2019 Gordon Strachan 1993 Mike Summerbee 2022 Gordon Taylor 2008 Graham Taylor 2002 Jack Taylor 1975 Geoff Thompson 2007 Tommy Walker 1960 Arsene Wenger* 2003 Bob Wilson 2008 Rachel Yankey 2014 Gianfranco Zola* 2004

*Honorary OBE.

Jack Charlton, who was part of England's 1966 World Cup-winning team, has been awarded an OBE, which is sure to have been a discussion topic with his brother Sir Bobby Charlton.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, along with ex Liverpool boss Gerard Houllier and Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola have been awarded honorary OBEs.