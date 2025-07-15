From Rio Ngumoha to Trey Nyoni - These are the Liverpool talents set for pre-season chance

Liverpool have a crop of exciting youngsters ready to make their mark and David Lynch runs the rule over the best of them

Liverpool's pre-season is upon us, and while the focus will inevitably be on new signings and tactical tweaks under Arne Slot, it also presents a golden opportunity to assess the next generation of Anfield talent.

With the Reds having kicked off their pre-season campaign against Preston North End, all eyes will be on which youngsters can impress the new boss and stake a claim for a first-team role. Unlike last summer, where international tournaments depleted the squad, Slot will have a near-full complement of players from the start.

However, this doesn't diminish the importance of pre-season for these aspiring stars. It's a chance to showcase their abilities, prove their readiness, and potentially earn valuable minutes during the upcoming season.

Let's take a look at some of the names to watch.

Ben Doak

Winger Doak is a player to watch, with many clubs interested in the young winger. Most Liverpool fans will already be very familiar with the attacker, though, so we will not go into too much detail here on the Scotland ace.

Trey Nyoni: Building on the Hype

Nyoni is arguably the most familiar name on this list after Doak, having already made five appearances for the first team last season. The fact that none of those have been in the Premier League will be a big motivation. The attacking midfielder recently celebrated his 18th birthday by signing a new long-term contract, underlining the club's faith in his potential. Slot clearly saw something special in Nyoni, entrusting him with first-team minutes despite his age. While physically slight, the pre-season offers Nyoni another chance to prove his worth. Can he translate his training ground performances into impactful displays in these friendlies? If he can, he could solidify his place in the squad, potentially earning more League Cup and FA Cup opportunities, and even a Premier League debut off the bench.

Rio Ngumoha: A Shock Debut and a Bright Future

Ngumoha's debut against Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup was a surprise to many. At just 16 years old, his inclusion highlighted just how highly Liverpool rate him. The Reds fought off strong competition from Chelsea to secure his signature, promising first-team opportunities. Now 16, Ngumoha will be aiming to build on that experience. While a regular starting place is unlikely, a further five appearances this season would be a significant step forward. This pre-season is the perfect platform for Ngumoha to demonstrate his readiness to take on more responsibility and justify the club's faith in his immense potential. A professional contract is around the corner, and this will cement him as one for the future at Anfield.

Jayden Danns: Goal-Getter Ready to Explode

At 19 years old, Danns is a slightly more experienced prospect, and one that many Liverpool fans will be familiar with. The striker is a natural goalscorer with an innate ability to be in the right place at the right time. His physicality is also a massive asset, making him well-suited to the demands of men's football. A back injury curtailed his loan spell at Sunderland last season, but Danns is now fit and ready to make an impression. With Liverpool potentially looking to bolster their attacking options, and Darwin Nunez linked with a move away, this pre-season is a massive opportunity for Danns to showcase his qualities. A strong showing could lead to another loan move, or even force his way into Slot's first-team plans for the season ahead.

James McConnell: Poised for a Loan Move

Like Danns, a loan move is likely for McConnell this season, with both Championship clubs and those in Germany interested. The midfielder has consistently impressed whenever he's been around the first team. His intelligence, calmness in possession, and tackling ability make him a well-rounded player. McConnell needs regular game time to further develop his game. However, before embarking on a loan spell, he'll be eager to prove to Slot why he was so highly regarded last season. A strong pre-season will remind the manager of his qualities and ensure he returns from his loan ready to compete for a first-team spot.

Amara Nallo: Redemption After a Nightmare Debut

Nallo endured a debut to forget against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League, getting sent off just minutes after coming on. However, it would be wrong to write him off based on that one unfortunate experience. At just 18 years old, Nallo is a talented defender with pace, strength, and composure on the ball. With Liverpool potentially light on centre-backs, Nallo could get opportunities in pre-season to show his mettle. He'll be determined to put his debut behind him and prove that he has the potential to be a valuable asset for the Reds in the future. The focus will be on showing what he has learned and showing he can cut it at first team level.

Armin Pecsi: Glimpse the future

Pecsi, who joined the club this summer, is a goalkeeper. The expectation that he's not going to be around as a third-choice goalkeeper, because Freddy Woodman has joined. Despite his age, he played first-team football in Hungary and was nominated for the Golden Boy award. Pecsi will be with the touring party to get his first glimpse of the team and will hope to impress the manager.

Other Names in the Frame

While the aforementioned players are likely to feature prominently in pre-season, there are other youngsters who could also get a chance to impress. Owen Beck, despite his talent, may seek a permanent move due to competition at left-back. Ben Doak has clubs circling and could leave if Liverpool's valuation is met, suggesting he isn't a long-term first-team option.

A Crucial Pre-Season

Liverpool's pre-season is more than just a warm-up for the new campaign. It's a vital opportunity for these young players to showcase their talent, impress Arne Slot, and stake a claim for a future at Anfield. Whether they earn a place in the first-team squad, secure a valuable loan move, or simply gain valuable experience, this pre-season could be a defining moment in their careers.