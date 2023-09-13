'More than a friendly' - Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham sends message to England fans after dominant display against Scotland

England and Real Madrid midfielder, Jude Bellingham shared a post on Instagram celebrating his goal and win against Scotland.

Bellingham scores for England

England win against Scotland

He has also had a bright start to life at Madrid

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham shared a post on his Instagram account sending a message and celebrating England's big win against Scotland in an International friendly. The Three Lions beat their neighbours 3-1 with goals from Harry Kane, Bellingham and Phil Foden. Harry Maguire scored in his own net in what was eventually a consolation goal for the Scots.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 20-year-old moved to Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in the summer in a big money move amidst interest from multiple clubs. He has started life brilliantly at Madrid, scoring in each of his four games so far and is the leading goalscorer for Carlo Ancelotti's side with five goals.

Article continues below

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? The former Dortmund midfielder is set to face Real Sociedad in Los Blancos' next league game on 17th of September.