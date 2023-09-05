Big blow! Barcelona's Champions League hero Fridolina Rolfo to undergo knee surgery and miss start of season and Sweden's Nations League games

Forward Fridolina Rolfo is set to miss Barcelona's season opener as well as Sweden's Nation's League matches due to knee surgery.

Rolfo set to miss start of season

Will undergo knee surgery

In jured meniscus on her right knee

WHAT HAPPENED? The 29-year-old has confirmed she is set to undergo surgery on the meniscus on her right knee. While the entire Barcelona squad has started preparing for their season opener against Valencia, Rolfo will remain sidelined for a considerable period of time.

As well as missing thes tart of the domestic season, the striker will also not be a part of the Swedish squad that face Spain and Italy this month in qualifying for the 2023-24 UEFA Women's Nations League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rolfo played an important role in Sweden finishing third in the 2023 Women's World Cup. She scored three goals in the tournament, including in the third-place play-off match which Sweden won 2-0 against hosts Australia.

Article continues below

WHAT THEY SAID?: "As many of you might know, my knee hasn't been too good lately," Rolfo said in a statement posted on social media. "It's now got to the point where I have to undergo surgery and this will be taking place on Friday. I would have loved to have started the new season at FC Barcelona and also play in the Nations League with Sweden but I promise I will be sat in the stands/on the sofa screaming as loud as I can supporting my two teams until I can get back there on the pitch. I really appreciate all the love and support from all of you and hope to be back fighting very soon."

Barcelona's statement confirming Rolfo's surgery read, "Test carried out on FC Barcelona Women first team player Fridolina Rolfö have concluded that she has injured the meniscus on her right knee. She will undergo keyhole surgery on Friday 8 September. A medical update will be provided once the procedure has been performed."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The Catalan giants begin the defence of their title in Liga F on Sunday against Valencia.