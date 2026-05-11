Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
World Cup
team-logoFrance
MetLife Stadium
team-logoSenegal
Book France vs Senegal Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy France vs Senegal tickets: World Cup ticket prices, MetLife Stadium information & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
World Cup
France
Senegal
K. Mbappe
S. Mane

World Cup Group I bursts into life in New Jersey and you could be there to witness it

France kick-off their World Cup 2026 campaign against Senegal at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on June 16.

They'll also be hoping to return to the New Jersey venue a month later, as the World Cup Final is staged there too.

French fans will be praying that lightning doesn't strike twice, as back at the 2002 World Cup, Les Bleus slipped to a shock 1-0 loss to Senegal during the opening game of the tournament. France never recovered and exited during the group stage, while the Lions de la Teranga roared on to the knockout stages.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing World Cup tickets for France vs Senegal, including where to buy and ticket prices.

Book France vs Senegal TicketsBook Tickets


When is France vs Senegal at the World Cup 2026?

crest
World Cup - Grp. I
MetLife Stadium

France World Cup 2026 Fixtures

France flew out of the traps at the 2022 World Cup, winning 4-1 vs Australia. Will they blow hot or cold during their following Group I fixtures this time?

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

Tue June 16

France vs Senegal

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)

Tickets

Mon June 22

France vs Iraq

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

Tickets

Fri June 26

Norway vs France

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)

Tickets

Senegal World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Senegal has progressed to the knockout stages in two of their previous three World Cup campaigns. This is the Group I schedule that awaits them this summer:

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

Tue June 16

France vs Senegal

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)

Tickets

Mon June 22

Norway vs Senegal

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)

Tickets

Fri June 26

Senegal vs Iraq

BMO Field (Toronto)

Tickets

How to buy France vs Senegal tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are France vs Senegal tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category

Group Stage

Round of 16 - Quarters

Semis & Final

Category 1

$250 - $400

$600 - $1,200

$1,500 - $6,730

Category 2

$150 - $280

$400 - $800

$1,000 - $4,210

Category 3

$100 - $200

$200 - $500

$600 - $2,790

Category 4

$60 - $120

$150 - $350

$400 - $2,030

Everything you need to know about MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium is a multi-purpose venue at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which is 5 miles west of New York City.

The stadium opened in 2010, replacing Giants Stadium, and serves as the regular home for the New York Giants and New York Jets of NFL fame.

MetLife Stadium is well-versed in hosting football/soccer matches, having staged games during various tournaments in the past, including the CONCACAF Gold Cup (2011 & 2015) and Copa America (2024).

It was prepared for staging the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final by holding the FIFA Club World Cup Final earlier this year, with Chelsea taking on Paris Saint-Germain in front of a crowd of 81,118.

What to expect from France vs Senegal

FRA

Last match

SEN

0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

0

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
0/1
Both teams scored
0/1

FRA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/5
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

SEN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Frequently asked questions

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets, via the FIFA site, since September 2025. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

This phase began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis with instant confirmation.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

If you are looking for a secure way to purchase FIFA World Cup 2026 resale tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace, which can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets, is the official channel for doing so.

The platform, which originally launched in October 2025, re-opened on April 2 and will remain open until one hour prior to each respective match's kick-off.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American and international residents.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

The Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA (FIFA Exchange Marketplace) is the official platform for residents of Mexico to securely resell, purchase, or exchange World Cup 2026 tickets. Mexico has specific legal protections for resale, resulting in a slightly different system.

Unlike the main FIFA Resale Marketplace, tickets in the Mexico marketplace are strictly face-value only, so sellers cannot list them for profit.

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during the FIFA World Cup 26. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

Six teams have won multiple FIFA World Cup titles. They are as follows:

Team / Titles / Years Won

Brazil – 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)Germany – 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)Italy - 4 (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)Argentina – 3 (1978, 1986, 2022)France - 2 (1998, 2018)Uruguay - 2 (1930, 1950)

Just Fontaine still tops the French scoring charts at World Cup Finals. He netted all his 13 World Cup goals during the 1958 tournament, where France finished third. However, Kylian Mbappe is right on his tail now, have scored a dozen times during the 2018 and 2022 tournaments. The Real Madrid star will be expecting to surpass the legendary Fontaine in North America in the summer.

In terms of World Cup Final appearances, Mbappe is currently on 14, which is six games short of the Hugo Lloris. The goalkeeper played 20 times during four World Cups (2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022). 

Papa Bouba Diop who famously scored Senegal’s first ever World Cup tournament goal, the winner against France in 2002, still tops the nation’s World Cup scoring chart with three goals. In terms of World Cup tournament appearances for Senegal, four players are tied at the top. Kalidou Koulibaly, Youssouf Sabaly, Idrissa Gueye and Ismaila Sarr all played six times during the 2018 and 2022 campaigns.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting