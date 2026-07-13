France vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

World Cup - Semi Finals Dallas Stadium

France vs Spain will kick off on 14 Jul 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

European giants collide in the World Cup semi-final

Into their third consecutive World Cup semi-final, two-time winners France must get past European champions Spain to make a third final on the bounce. It's a mouthwatering prospect, and we've got all you need to know ahead of Tuesday's titanic tussle, with either Argentina or England waiting for them in Sunday's showpiece.

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How France and Spain got here

France have looked the part in this tournament with six consecutive wins, which saw them top Group I. Les Bleus then eliminated Sweden, Paraguay and Morocco, scoring 16 goals in the process and not conceding a single one in the knockout phase so far. The 1-0 win over Paraguay saw them dig in and get a result when they weren't at their best, but Didier Deschamps' side produced a dominant display against a rock-solid Morocco side, claiming a 2-0 win despite Kylian Mbappe's penalty miss. The Real Madrid man more than made up for that, scoring and then assisting for Ousmane Dembele to send his nation into the final four. Deschamps, at the helm for his 26th World Cup match here, would love to bow out in style.

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Spain stuttered in their opener with a 0-0 draw against Cabo Verde, but they've gotten better and better as the tournament has progressed. Knockout wins over Austria (3-0) and Portugal (1-0) sent them to the quarters, where they conceded their first goal of the tournament, but beat Belgium 2-1 to book this meeting with France. It's just a second World Cup semi-final appearance for Spain and their first since going all the way in South Africa in 2010.

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Mbappe remains the main man

With 20 career World Cup goals to his name, 27-year-old Kylian Mbappe is only a goal shy of Lionel Messi's tally of 21 in the tournament. Mbappe can go level here, or even pull clear, before Messi and Argentina do battle with England on Wednesday. Mbappe will insist that individual accolades can't compare with team awards, and he'd be right, but it's an astonishing record that he'll be determined to build upon as he aims to steer his side into another final.

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Super sub Merino could hurt France

Arsenal star Mikel Merino became the first man in World Cup history to score the winner in two knockout ties as a substitute with his stoppage-time winner over Belgium. Merino will look to make another telling impact off the bench against France, whose substitutes have yet to directly contribute to a goal in the knockout phase.

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Is Spain a bogey team for Les Bleus?

Since the start of Russia 2018, Spain has lost just one of 27 major tournament matches, going unbeaten in the last 14 while keeping nine clean sheets. Coach Luis de La Fuente's side has won seven of their last 10 against France and will feel bullish about their chances. La Roja beat Les Bleus 2-1 in the semis of Euro 2024, and they also triumphed in a 5-4 thriller in the 2025 UEFA Nations League final.

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Likely France XI

Maignan; Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne; Koné, Rabiot; Dembélé, Olise, Doué; Mbappé.

Likely Spain XI

Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal.

France vs Spain: Facts & figures

Eleven of France’s 16 goals at the 2026 World Cup arrived after half-time.

France has averaged the most shots on target per game of any nation at the 2026 World Cup (7.8).

Only four of Spain’s last 16 games saw both teams score.

Lamine Yamal has scored three goals across his two appearances against France to date.

Spain hasn't lost any of their last 36 games in 90 minutes, dating back to March 2024 (W26, D10). If that remarkable run is extended here, they would equal Italy’s all-time record of 37 set back in 2021.

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France 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Robin Risser (Lens), Brice Samba (Rennes).

Defenders: Lucas Digne (Aston Villa), Malo Gusto (Chelsea), Lucas Hernandez (Paris St-Germain), Theo Hernandez (Al Hilal), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich).

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante (Fenerbahçe), Manu Kone (Roma), Adrien Rabiot (AC Milan), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris St-Germain).

Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche (Monaco), Bradley Barcola (Paris St-Germain), Rayan Cherki (Man City), Ousmane Dembele (Paris St-Germain), Desire Doue (Paris St-Germain), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid), Jean-Phillippe Mateta (Crystal Palace), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan).

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Spain 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal), Joan García (Barcelona).

Defenders: Marcos Llorente (Atlético Madrid), Marc Pubill (Atlético Madrid), Pedro Porro (Tottenham), Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Bilbao), Eric García (Barcelona), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Marc Cucurella (Real Madrid), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen).

Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City), Martin Zubimendi (Arsenal), Mikel Merino (Arsenal), Pedri (Barcelona), Gavi (Barcelona), Fabian Ruiz (Paris St-Germain), Alex Baena (Atletico Madrid).

Forwards: Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace), Víctor Muñoz (Osasuna), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Borja Iglesias (Celta Vigo).

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Team news & squads

France head coach Didier Deschamps has not confirmed a probable lineup, and no official injuries or suspensions have been declared. The main fitness concern coming into the match is Kylian Mbappe, who was withdrawn during the quarter-final against Morocco with an ankle problem. Recent footage from the French training camp shows him moving freely and in good spirits, though no official confirmation of his fitness status has been provided. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has similarly not released a projected XI, and no injuries or suspensions have been listed. The squad appears fully available, with Lamine Yamal among those expected to feature prominently. Any changes to either side's availability will be reflected here as information is confirmed.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

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