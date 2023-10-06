Four PSG players handed one-match suspensions for contributing to offensive chants in Ligue 1 clash with Marseille

Ousmane Dembele, Achraf Hakimi, Layvin Kurzawa and Randal Kolo Muani have all been suspended for partaking in anti-gay chants.

The quartet joined PSG's ultras in an homophobic chant following their 4-0 win over Marseille at Parc des Princes. A video was circulated on social media, showing all four players allegedly shouting: "Marseillais, go f*ck your mothers." All four have since apologized on social media.

PSG have also been ordered to close the famous Auteuil stand for at least one match as a result of homophobic chants directed towards Marseille fans. The club, after pledging to "meet its partners on this vital issue" in late September, criticized the France FA's decision.

“Paris Saint-Germain deplores that the disciplinary committee has decided to apply an extraordinary sanction against the club by pronouncing the closure of the Auteuil stand for two matches, one of which will be suspended."

"The club regrets that the commission chose an excessive and collective measure likely to undermine the work of dialogue and prevention undertaken by the club with associative and institutional actors and supporters," the club said in a statement.

French government authorities got involved after the incident, and in late September, called upon the French FA to take action against both the fans.