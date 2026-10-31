Former Tottenham star Lucas Moura admits he considered retiring in the dressing room after suffering ruptured Achilles tendon at Sao Paulo

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Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Lucas Moura has revealed that he contemplated hanging up his boots immediately after suffering a ruptured right Achilles tendon at Sao Paulo earlier this year. The 34-year-old Brazilian attacker feared for his career inside the dressing room during May's 2-2 Campeonato Brasileiro draw against Bahia.

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Devastating injury sparks retirement fears

Moura confessed that the prospect of walking away from professional football crossed his mind the moment club doctors diagnosed a complete tear of his right Achilles tendon on May 3. The setback occurred barely half an hour into his long-awaited comeback after spending nearly two months out fracturing two ribs against Atletico Mineiro on March 18. Facing another lengthy rehabilitation left the veteran questioning his future in the game.

Contract uncertainty compounded initial shock

The former Premier League attacker, who registered 39 goals across 221 appearances in all competitions during a five-year spell with Tottenham between January 2018 and June 2023, was particularly distressed because his existing deal with the Tricolor is due to expire at the end of the calendar year. With standard recovery timelines for such a severe rupture often stretching close to 12 months, the forward feared he would be left without an employer while still on the treatment table.

Speaking in an interview with GE, Moura recalled: "In the heat of the moment, when I got to the dressing room, I confess it crossed my mind. Because once it was confirmed right there, what you usually hear about an Achilles tendon is that it takes ten months to a year to return. I thought: 'My contract ends in December. Where will I be? Will I be without a club?' That doubt creeps in."

Perspective from wife inspired comeback

The day after the Bahia match, the playmaker underwent successful surgery led by Dr Moises Cohen at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein on May 4, where doctors informed him that he faced at least six months on the sidelines. Struggling to process the lay-off, the attacker credited his wife with shifting his mindset and motivating him to attack his rehabilitation.

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Recounting her words of encouragement after the operation, Moura added: "'Babe, imagine how many people enter a hospital not knowing if they'll leave tomorrow. You have an injury where, in six months, you're recovered.' That was a wake-up call for me. We're going to come out stronger. That flipped the switch for me. Let's work, let's do everything I need to do."

Swift recovery precedes derby clash

Defying initial medical projections, Moura returned in just over five months during a 2-1 league win over Vitoria on October 10 and has already scored once across four appearances since. The 34-year-old will now look to maintain that momentum when Sao Paulo host fierce rivals Corinthians on November 4 ahead of clashes against Fluminense and Botafogo. Strong displays during the run-in could prove decisive with his contract expiring in December.