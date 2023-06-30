Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler takes charge of Saudi second-tier side Al Qadisiyah FC

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has become the new manager of second-tier Saudi Arabian club Al-Qadisiyah FC.

WHAT HAPPENED? The club confirmed Fowler's appointment on Twitter where they wrote, "Robbie Fowler. One of the most famous players in Liverpool and the English Premier League. Coach for Qadisiyah."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Liverpool forward last managed Indian Super League (ISL) side East Bengal during the 2020-21 season and briefly served Oxford United as a coach in 2022. Previously he had also managed Thailand's Muangthong United and A-League's Brisbane Roar.

WHAT NEXT? With the Englishman in charge of the team now, Al Qadisiyah will aim to better their performance from last season where they finished 11th in the second division.