Former Chelsea goalkeeper Bulka looking for PSG exit

The Poland youth international has made just two appearances for the club since joining from the Blues last summer

goalkeeper Marcin Bulka is looking to leave the French club in search of more playing time.

The 20-year-old is third choice at PSG behind No 1 Keylor Navas and backup Sergio Rico and has decided that he must leave the French champions to continue his development.

Bulka joined PSG from Chelsea prior to the 2019-20 season and the youth international has made a total of two appearances for PSG, including his start in the club's season-opening 1-0 loss to Lens earlier this month.

More teams

There is plenty of interest in Bulka, whose contract expires at the end of this season. Sources have confirmed to Goal that PSG are exploring the possibility of extending Bulka's contract and sending him on loan for the 2020-21 season.

Bulka originally joined in the summer of 2016 after beginning his career in his home country with FCB Escola Varsovia. The goalkeeper did not make a senior appearance with the Blues but featured prominently for the club's youth sides in domestic and international competitions.

Speaking to Polish outlet Meczyki last month, Bulka's agent Stefano Castagana confirmed interest in his client from side .

"Marcin is generating interest in the market," Castagana said. "Genoa? It is possible, but it's not the only option. The transfer window is long. We are taking our time. We will find the right solution for Marcin after the is over.”

Meczyki also reported that two Polish clubs, Legia Warsaw and Wisła Krakow, had inquired about Bulka.

Article continues below

PSG made a difficult start to their Ligue 1 title defence, losing their first two games to Lens and then to in a hot-tempered affair that saw five players sent off at the end of the match.

Neymar was among that group, having struck Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez and accused the Spaniard of making racist remarks.

Thomas Tuchel's side have, however, turned things around by defeating Metz and Nice in their next two league matches. With PSG now four points behind league-leading pair and , they will travel to face on Sunday in a Ligue 1 encounter.