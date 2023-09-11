No surprise there! Out-of-work former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann emerges as favourite for Germany job after Hansi Flick sacking

Julian Nagelsmann has emerged as favourite to replace Hansi Flick as the new Germany manager.

WHAT HAPPENED? Nagelsmann, who parted ways with Bayern Munich in March this year, is currently the favourite candidate to become the new Germany manager, according to the BILD. After a humiliating defeat at the hands of Japan in an international friendly, former coach Hansi Flick was sacked by the German FA on Sunday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Nagelsmann is currently out of work, he is still contracted with Bayern Munich as his deal expires in 2026. If DFB wants to hire the German coach, Bayern are likely to demand compensation in the region of €10-15 million.

WHAT NEXT? Other than the former Bayern boss, BILD also claims that DFB are reportedly considering the name of former Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal for the manager's role.