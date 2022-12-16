Football pays tribute to former Fiorentina & Milan manager Sinisa Mihajlovic as Lazio legend passes away after cancer battle

The football world is in mourning after former Lazio player and Fiorentina and Milan manager Sinisa Mihajlovic lost his battle with cancer on Friday.

Mihajlovic's family announced that the Serie A and Serbia legend had died aged 53, after a battle with leukemia that began in 2019.

As a player, Mihajlovic was considered a free-kick specialist, and was part of the famed Red Star Belgrade team that won the European Cup in 1991. The former full-back also won the Scudetto with Lazio back in 2000, before being part of the Inter side that was posthumously awarded the 2006 Serie A title following Juventus' role in the Calciopoli match-fixing scandal.

Mihajlovic retired in Milan that year, having also made four appearances for his native Serbia, in which time he scored one goal. As a manager, he was in charge of the likes of Fiorentina, Milan and most recently Bologna, where he amassed 131 matches between 2019 and 2022.

Upon news of his passing, the football world paid tribute to Mihajlovic on social media: