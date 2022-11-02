Football Manager 2023 wonderkids: Best young strikers, midfielders, defenders & goalkeepers to buy

Unearthing a wonderkid in Football Manager can be highly satisfying, particularly if they go on to become a world-class player who spearheads your success or if you manage to cash in with a lucrative transfer fee when a bigger club comes calling.
Football Manager 2023 is here and, to help you refine your scouting, GOAL takes a look at some of the best young players with high potential to sign on the game, listed according to their value.
Note: We have limited the list to the best strikers, midfielders, defenders and goalkeepers aged 20 and under, with players' ages matching those at the start of the game.
Football Manager 2023 wonderkid strikers: Best young forwards
Player
Age
Club
Nat.
VA.
Karim Adeyemi
20
Borussia Dortmund
Germany
£54m - £80m
Jeremy Doku
20
Rennes
Belgium
£51m - £63m
Fabio Silva
19
Wolves
Portugal
£48m - £71m
Mathys Tel
17
Bayern Munich
France
£38m - £55m
Ansu Fati
19
Barcelona
Spain
£38m -£55m
Gabriel Vidovic
18
Bayern Munich
Croatia
£34m - £51m
Joao Pedro
20
Watford
Brazil
£30m
Youssoufa Moukoko
17
Borussia Dortmund
Germany
£25m - £29m
Mohamed-Ali Cho
18
Real San Sebastian
France
£23m - £34m
Joe Gelhardt
20
Leeds United
England
£23m - £33m
Dane Scarlett
18
Tottenham
England
£21m - £31m
Jon Karrikaburu
19
Real San Sebastian
Spain
£20m - £25m
Jamie Donley
17
Tottenham
Northern Ireland
£19m - £28m
Benjamin Sesko
19
RB Salzburg
Slovenia
£16m - £24m
Vitor Roque
17
ATP
Brazil
£12m - £14.5m
Marcos Leonardo
19
SAN
Brazil
£11.5m - £17m
Endrick
15
SEP
Brazil
£11m - £13.5m
Sekou Mara
19
Southampton
France
£11m - £13m
Evan Ferguson
17
Brighton
Ireland
£10.5m - £15.5m
Rodrigo Ribeiro
17
Sporting CP
Portugal
£9.4m - £13.5m
Ricardo Pepi
19
Augsburg
USA
£8.8m -£13m
Emre Tezgel
16
Stoke City
England
£6.4m - £8m
Julian Rijkhoff
17
Borussia Dortmund
Netherlands
£6m - £8.8m
Alex Tibidi
18
Stuttgart
France
£4.6m -£6.8m
Iker Bravo
17
Bayer Leverkusen
Spain
£2.6m - £5.2m
Rory Wilson
16
Aston Villa
Scotland
£900k - £1.9m
Some of the best strikers and forwards on Football Manager 2023 will set you back a significant fee, so you will need a hefty transfer budget to sign those at the top end, such as Borussia Dortmund duo Karim Adeyemi and Youssoufa Moukoko.
The likes of Ansu Fati at Barcelona and Bayern Munich's 17-year-old Mathys Tel will also be hard to sign unless you are prepared to make a major transfer bid. Nevertheless, many wonderkids are open to loan moves, particularly if they are not featuring for their parent club and this is a definite option if you are managing a financially-restrained club.
Fifteen-year-old Brazilian wonderkid Endrick is considered one of the best young strikers to sign on Football Manager 2023 and has a transfer tag of £11 million to £13.5 million, which makes him somewhat more affordable, but he will not be able to leave Brazil until he turns 18.Getty Images
Football Manager 2023 wonderkid midfielders: Best young DMs, CAMs & wingers
Player
Age
Club
Nat.
VA.
Jude Bellingham
18
Borussia Dortmund
England
£106m - £126m
Pedri
19
Barcelona
Spain
£67m - £83m
Florian Wirtz
19
Bayer Leverkusen
Germany
£66m - £98m
Jamal Musiala
19
Bayern Munich
Germany
£62m - £77m
Noni Madueke
20
PSV
England
£60m - £87m
Eduardo Camavinga
19
Real Madrid
France
£55m - £68m
Giovanni Reyna
19
Borussia Dortmund
USA
£55m - £66m
Gavi
17
Barcelona
Spain
£55m - £66m
Yeremy Pino
19
Villarreal
Spain
£52m - £77m
Harvey Elliott
19
Liverpool
England
£44m - £55m
Nico Williams
19
A. Bilbao
Spain
£35m - £51m
Romeo Lavia
18
Southampton
Belgium
£28m - £41m
Alfie Devine
17
Tottenham
England
£25m - £31m
Ilaix Moriba
19
RB Leipzig
Guinea
£25m - £30m
Fabio Miretti
18
Juventus
Italy
£24m - £36m
Rayan Cherki
18
Lyon
France
£24m - £30m
Hannibal
19
Manchester UFC
Tunisia
£29m - £29m
Carney Chukwuemeka
18
Chelsea
England
£23m - £29m
Warren Zaire-Emery
16
PSG
France
£20m - £30m
Alejandro Garnacho
17
Manchester UFC
Argentina
£19m - £28m
Harvey Vale
18
Chelsea
England
£18.5m - £23m
Charlie Patino
18
Arsenal
England
£17m - £35m
Julio Enciso
18
Brighton
Paraguay
£16m - £20m
Shola Shoretire
18
Manchester UFC
England
£13m - £16.5m
Jordan James
17
Birmingham City
Wales
£13m - £16.5m
Julien Duranville
16
Anderlecht
Belgium
£12.5m - £15.5m
Luka Sucic
19
RB Salzburg
Croatia
£12.5m - £14.5m
Paul Wanner
16
Bayern Munich
Germany
£12m - £17.5m
Ben Doak
16
Liverpool
Scotland
£11m - £16m
Leo Castledine
16
Chelsea
England
£11m - £16m
Archie Gray
16
Leeds
England
£11m - £13.5m
Yaser Asprilla
18
Watford
Colombia
£11m - £13.5m
Fabio Blanco
18
Barcelona
Spain
£9.8m - £12m
Luka Romero
17
Lazio
Argentina
£9.4 - £11.5m
Angelo
17
SAN
Brazil
£9m - £13.5m
Ewan Simpson
15
Aston Villa
Scotland
£9m - £13.5m
Noel Aseko Nkili
16
Bayern Munich
Germany
£8.8m - £11m
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens
17
Borussia Dortmund
England
£8.6m - £13m
Alvaro Bastida
18
Cadiz
Spain
£8.6m - £10.5m
Arda Guler
17
Fenerbahce
Turkey
£8.6m - £10.5m
Charlie Webster
18
Chelsea
England
£8.6m - £10m
Eyup Aydin
17
Bayern Munich
Germany
£8m - £12m
Roony Bardghji
16
Kobenhavn
Sweden
£6.4m - £9.4m
Jobe Bellingham
16
Birmingham City
England
£5.8m - £7.2m
Lovro Zvonarek
17
Bayern Munich
Croatia
£5.6m - £6.6m
Arijon Ibrahimovic
16
Bayern Munich
Germany
£3.7m - £7m
Simone Pafundi
16
Udinese
Italy
£3.2m - £6.2m
Kenan Yildiz
17
Juventus
Turkey
£600k -£4m
Wesley Dual
16
Barcelona
Spain
£500k - £1.1m
Jude Bellingham, Pedri and Florian Wirtz are wonderkid midfielders who are effectively unattainable unless you are managing one of the biggest clubs in the world and have a transfer kitty to match. Signing such players would be a statement, but if you have to work with a small budget, there are still plenty of options available.
Alejandro Garnacho is the type of bright talent that could be available to sign on loan, given that he is not yet a first-team player for Manchester UFC (Manchester United).
Watford's Yaser Asprilla has potential to shine and has already been capped at senior level for Colombia, while Jobe Bellingham - brother of Jude - could follow in his elder sibling's footsteps. Brazilian youngster Angelo could represent value for money if you negotiate a decent deal, while Wesley Dual at Barcelona and Kenan Yildiz at Juventus have fairly low price tags.
You can see more wingers, defensive midfielders and attacking midfielders in the table above.
Football Manager 2023 wonderkid defenders: Best young centre-backs & full-backs
Player
Age
Club
Nat.
VA.
Tino Livramento
19
Southampton
England
£70m - £84m
Nuno Mendes
20
PSG
Portugal
£69m - £101m
Josko Gvardiol
20
RB Leizpig
Croatia
£69m - £82m
Destiny Udogie
19
Tottenham
Italy
£43m - £53m
Giorgio Scalvini
18
Atalanta
Italy
£35m - £43m
Devyne Rensch
19
Ajax
Netherlands
£27m - £32m
Antonio Silva
18
Benfica
Portugal
£24m - £30m
Kaiky
18
Almeria
Brazil
£21m - £31m
Joe Scally
19
Borussia M'gladbach
USA
£17m - £21m
Jesus Vazquez
19
Valencia
Spain
£16m - £23m
Alejandro Balde
18
Barcelona
Spain
£13.5m - £20m
Reuell Walters
17
Arsenal
England
£10m - £12m
Diego Coppola
18
Verona
Italy
£9.8m - £14.5m
Conor Bradley
18
Liverpool
Northern Ireland
£9.4m - £14m
Stefan Bajcetic
17
Liverpool
Spain
£8.8m - £13m
Calvin Ramsey
18
Liverpool
Scotland
£8.8m - £13m
Tayo Adaramola
18
Crystal Palace
Ireland
£7.2m - £8.8
Jayden Meghoma
15
Southampton
England
£6.6m - £10m
Adam Aznou
16
Bayern Munich
Spain
£5.6m - £6.8m
Arnau Martinez
19
Girona
Spain
£4.2m - £6.2m
Maldini Kacurri
16
Arsenal
Albania
£2.9m - £5.6m
Mateusz Jasinski
16
Wolfsburg
Poland
£2m - £3.9m
Taylan Bulut
16
Schalke
Germany
£1.2m - £2.5m
Paulo Fritschi
17
Stuttgart
Germany
£1.1m - £2.2m
Leandro Morgalla
17
1860 Munchen
Germany
£950k -£2m
Vincent Manuba
16
Bayern Munich
Germany
£950k - £2m
Joshua Uwakhonye
16
Borussia M'gladbach
Germany
£850k - £1.7m
Benfica have a brilliant young centre-back called Antonio Silva and he could well be the next Ruben Dias, but he'll cost you. Germany, meanwhile is packed full with talented defenders, such as Paulo Fritschi at Stuttgart, Leandro Morgalla of 1860 Munich and Bayern Munich's Vincent Manuba.
Arsenal have a youngster by the name of Maldini in their ranks - 16-year-old Maldini Kacurri - and if he's anything like his namesake from Milan, you'll have a cracking defender on your hands.
Check out the best young centre-backs and full-backs on Football Manager 2023 in the table above.
Football Manager 2023 wonderkid goalkeepers
Player
Age
Club
Nat.
VA.
Gavin Bazunu
20
Southampton
Ireland
£33m - £49m
Anatoli Trubin
20
Shakhtar
Ukraine
£30m - £44m
Gabriel Slonina
18
Chelsea
USA
£12.5m - £18.5m
Josh Griffiths
20
West Brom
England
£6.2m - £7.4m
Ted Curd
16
Chelsea
England
£5.4m - £6.4m
Dennis Seimen
16
Stuttgart
Germany
£4m - £6.2m
Iker Alvarez
20
Villarreal
Andorra
£4m - £5.8m
Luca Podlech
17
Schalke
Germany
£1.3m - £2.6m
Martin Turk
18
Parma
Slovenia
£900k - £1.9m
Maarten Vandevoordt
20
Genk
Belgium
£800k - £4.3m
Tommy Setford
16
Ajax
England
£750k - £8.2m
Alex Padilla
18
A. Bilbao
Spain
£450k - £6.2m
Dogan Alemdar
19
Rennes
Turkey
£325k - £3.3m
Ferran Quetglas
17
Real Madrid
Spain
£250k - £2.5m
Marcelo Pitaluga
19
Liverpool
Brazil
£250k - £750k
If you are a believer in promoting young goalkeeping talents, then you can't go far wrong with Gavin Bazunu or Gabriel Slonina, though you'll likely have to pay a premium. Sixteen-year-old Dennis Seiman at Stuttgart is highly regarded, as is Alex Padilla at Athletic Club.
Marcelo Pitaluga is the Brazilian understudy to Alisson at Liverpool, while Rennes' Turkish shot-stopper Dogan Alemdar is relatively affordable for a full international with lots of senior experience under his belt already.