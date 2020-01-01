Football Manager 2020: How to play game for free

If you find yourself with extra time, you can play one of the best football management simulation games – now available for free for a full week!

Football has returned following the Covid-19 outbreak that put all play on hold for three months from March, but gamers will be eager to get their hands on Football Manager 2020 which enables them to assume all the duties of a club head coach.

Want to make sure that defend their title or that Leeds stay afloat in their first season back in the Premier League? The popular simulation game can make that happen, giving a tiny bit of solace to worried fans.

You can now play Football Manager 2020 for free by visiting the Football Manager 2020 page on the Epic Games store here and clicking get.

The free download includes Football Manager 2020 in full and will only be available until September 24 .

Following the September 24 cutoff, users will be able to keep and play the game permanently.

In order to play the game, you will need to have an Epic Games account . If you don't have an Epic Games account, it can be easily set up by visiting the Epic Games website, registering as a new user and downloading the software.

Once you have installed Epic Games and set up an account, you can download Football Manager 2020 easily through the Epic Games Launcher.

The game is available to play from Thursday September 17 until 4pm BST (11am ET) on Thursday September 24.

Once the week-long free download period is over, if you wish to continue playing Football Manager 2020, you will have to purchase the game.

The Epic Games download includes cross-network play with the Steam version, so users can continue their Football Manager 2020 progress onto the Epic version.

Epic Games make a free game available every week, with Football Manager 2020 being this week's complimentary download.

Miles Jacobson, studio director of Sports Interactive said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing Football Manager to the Epic Games Store and to introduce a new audience to the FM experience.

"What’s more, with the introduction of cross network play we’re able to bring players together with a seamless multiplayer experience across both Epic and Steam.”

In the UK the full game will cost £39.99 and in the U.S. the price is $49.99.

Football Manager 2021 is expected to be released later this year.

*The offer is only applicable to the PC or Mac version of the game.

