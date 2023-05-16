USMNT players excitedly welcome Folarin Balogun to USA squad: 'Negotiations were a success!'

United States men's national team stars such as Matt Turner and Tim Weah have reacted to Folarin Balogun's announcement that he would join the squad.

Balogun picks USMNT over England

U.S. Soccer made strong recruiting pitch

Players ecstatic to have him on board

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reims star, on loan from Arsenal, is instantly one of the most hyped forwards to ever be part of the USMNT. He fills a major area of need and could be a cornerstone of the Stars and Stripes at the 2026 World Cup. U.S. Soccer had openly recruited him in recent months, leading the dual-national to commit his permanent international allegiance to the Americans.

His new USMNT teammates reacted excitedly after he announced his decision on Instagram on Tuesday.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Negotiations were a success," replied Weah to Balogun's social media post.

Turner went with an emoji-only reply featuring the U.S. flag, a heart, a bald eagle and a salute. Daryl Dike, a striker who could end up competing with Balogun for a role in the USMNT's attack, wrote "Welcome🤝" while midfielder Yunus Musah wrote "My guy 🤝".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Turner, who plays for Balogun's parent club Arsenal, has kept an open line of communication with the attacker as part of the USMNT's all-out effort to get him to join the squad ahead of England, where he played youth soccer, and Nigeria.

Balogun, 21, has enjoyed a breakout season in Ligue 1, adding excitement to his decision. He's scored 19 goals and assisted twice.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? After the Under-20 squad plays in the U20 World Cup, the senior team will compete in the CONCACAF Nations League semi-final against Mexico on June 15. The Stars and Stripes will also participate in the Gold Cup later on in the summer.

