Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun dropped a massive Inter transfer hint as he turned to Brazil icon Ronaldo for inspiration.

Inter bound Balogun turns to R9 for inspiration

Watching Ronaldo's highlights at Inter

Inter ready to pay €25m plus €5m add-ons

WHAT HAPPENED? The Inter-linked USMNT star uploaded a story on his Instagram where he can be seen watching Ronaldo in action during the Brazilian's time at Inter in Serie A.

instagram/balogun

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun has been heavily linked with a move to Inter, with the Italian giants ready to pay €25m (£22m/$28m) plus €5m (£4m/$6m) in bonuses as well as add a hefty sell-on clause for the future. Arsenal, though are said to be demanding £50 million ($64m) for the youngster.

WHAT NEXT FOR FOLARIN BALOGUN? The striker, who spent the last season on loan at Reims in Ligue 1, is reportedly unhappy at Arsenal and wants to depart soon. The Nerazzurri, on the other hand, will go all out for the 22-year-old after missing out on signing Gianluca Scamacca from West Ham.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window? Jude Bellingham

Christopher Nkunku

Dominik Szoboszlai

Mason Mount

Sandro Tonali

Other 288924 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. Who is the best signing of this transfer window? 113939 Jude Bellingham

32579 Christopher Nkunku

20802 Dominik Szoboszlai

22270 Mason Mount

12124 Sandro Tonali

35590 Other 288924 Votes