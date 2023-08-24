Folarin Balogun will finally get his move! Chelsea miss out as Arsenal and Monaco set to finalise €45m deal for USMNT striker

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is poised to join Monaco, with Chelsea set to miss out on the United States men's national team ace.

Balogun close to Monaco move

Had been targeted by Chelsea

Monaco will pay €45m (£38m/$49m)

WHAT HAPPENED? Balogun appears close to finally getting the move he has wanted, after scoring 22 goals for Stade Reims last season, and Arsenal and Monaco are now finalising his transfer, Fabrice Hawkins reports. Monaco will pay a €45 million (£38m/$49m) fee that will make Balogun the Gunners' record sale.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USMNT striker will reportedly sign a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 club, and it appears that the deal is now close to being completed. Balogun has only made 10 senior appearances for Arsenal, but his price appears to stem from his time with Reims last season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea had been linked with a swoop to sign the 22-year-old but he is now set to head to the principality club instead of crossing London.

WHAT NEXT? Monaco will hope to finalise the deal swiftly, as the transfer window closes next week.