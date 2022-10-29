Foden insists Man City haven't changed playing style to accommodate Haaland this season

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden says the team have not changed style to accommodate summer signing Erling Haaland.

Haaland arrived in summer

Has made instant impact

Foden says team hasn't changed much

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland has made a huge impact at Manchester City since signing from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. The Norwegian has already plundered 22 goals in just 16 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side, but Foden says the striker's arrival has not changed City's approach.

WHAT HE SAID: "I don’t think he has changed our style of play too much. He is obviously more of a target man compared to previous years when we played with a false nine," he told the club's official website. "But now we can look for him more, knowing he can bully defenders and run in behind. It hasn’t changed a lot, but it has changed a little bit. He is important for the way we play now."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester City are known for their possession-based football but the arrival of Haaland does mean Guardiola's side can play a more direct game. Foden has already struck up a strong relationship with the Norwegian and has seven goals and three assists in just 16 matches this season.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? The Premier League champions are at Leicester City on Saturday and then host Sevilla in their final Champions League group stage game on Wednesday.