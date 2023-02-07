Flamengo vs Al-Hilal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Flamengo take on Al-Hilal in the semi-final of the 2022 Club World Cup on Tuesday.
The 2022 Copa Libertadores champions will hope to make it to the final of the tournament for the first time since 2019. They recently went down 4-3 against Palmeiras in the Supercopa do Brasil final.
Al-Hilal qualified for the semi-final in a dramatic fashion as they came back from behind in the dying moments against Wydad Casablanca in the second round and then beat them 5-3 in the penalties.
GOAL brings you all of the information you need to catch the action live from the United States, United Kingdom and India.
Flamengo vs Al-Hilal City date & kick-off time
Game:
Flamengo vs Al-Hilal
Date:
February 7, 2023
Kick-off:
7:00pm GMT / 2:00pm ET / 12:30 am IST (Feb 8)
Venue:
Ibn Batouta Stadium, Tangier
How to watch Flamengo vs Al-Hilal City on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), Flamengo vs Al-Hilal can be watched on Fox Sports 2 and Fox Deportes and streamed live on DirecTV Stream, fuboTV.
There is no broadcast of the match in the United Kingdom (UK) and India but it can be streamed on FIFA+ and the FIFA YouTube channel.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
Fox Sports 2, Fox Deportes
|DirecTV Stream, fuboTV
UK
N/A
FIFA+, FIFA YouTube
India
N/A
|FIFA+, FIFA YouTube
Flamengo squad and team news
The Brazilian side has traveled to Morocco without striker Bruno Henrique who is out of action with a knee injury. Gabriel Barbosa, who netted a brace against Palmeiras in the Supercopa do Brasil final, is likely to lead the line for Flamengo.
Flamengo predicted XI: Santos; Luis, Pereira, Luiz, Varela; Gerson, Maia, Ribeiro; De Arrascaeta; Pedro, Barbosa
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Santos, Cunha, Souza
Defenders
Varela, Caio, Pereira, Lucas, Bruno, Luis, Luiz, Pablo, Matheuzinho
Midfielders
Pulgar, Ribeiro, Maia, De Arrascaeta, Gerson, Vidal, Franca
Forwards
Pedro, Barbosa, Everton, Marinho
Al-Hilal City squad and team news
The only Al-Hilal player missing from this crucial semi-final tie is suspended midfielder Mohamed Kanno who helped the Saudi Arabian side reach the last-four stage. Former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo is likely to start upfront.
Al-Hilal predicted XI: Al-Mayouf; N. Al-Dawsari, Al-Bulaihi, Jang, Abdulhamid; S. Al-Dawsari, Cuellar, Vietto; Carrillo, Ighalo, Marega
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Al-Mayouf, Al-Owais, Al-Wotayan
Defenders
Al-Dawsari, Al-Bulaihi, Hyun-soo, Faqihi, Abdulhamid, Al-Khaibari, Jahfali
Midfielders
Cuéllar, Otayf, Al-Dawsari, Carrillo, Al-Dawsari, Al-Juwayr, Michael
Forwards
Ighalo, Vietto, Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Marega