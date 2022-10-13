FK Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal: Lineups and LIVE updates

The Gunners are in terrific form and should win comfortably against Bodo/Glimt.

Arsenal have begun the 2022-23 season in incredible form, topping the Premier League table with eight wins out of nine games, and two wins out of two in the UEFA Europa League group stage so far.

They visit Norway to take on Bodo/Glimt in the reverse fixture following an emphatic 3-2 win over Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at the weekend, which must have been something Mikel Arteta & Co. would be proud of.

Bodo/Glimt could still make it out of this group as they have fetched four points from three games. They are in good form, thanks to consecutive 4-1 victories over Lillestrom and Sandefjord in the Norwegian top flight, Eliteserien. Do they have what it takes to cause an upset and beat this seemingly unstoppable Arsenal team?

FK Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal confirmed lineups

FK Bodo/Glimt XI (4-3-3): Khaikin; Sampsted, Lode, Hoibraten, Wembangomo; Vetlesen, Berg, Saltnes; Solbakken, Espejord, Pellegrino

Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Turner; White, Holding, Saliba, Tierney; Odegaard, Lokonga, Vieira; Saka, Nketiah, Nelson

FK Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal LIVE updates

Arsenal's upcoming fixtures

The Gunners travel to Elland Road on Sunday, 16th October, to take on Leeds United, who lie in 14th place in the Premier League table. It should be a comfortable outing for Arteta's men.

As far as the Europa League is concerned, Arsenal will next face Dutch side PSV on Thursday, 20th October.