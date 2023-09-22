Five more years! Martin Odegaard signs new Arsenal contract until 2028 and becomes Gunners' highest-paid player

Martin Odegaard has signed a new contract with Arsenal that will keep him at the club club until 2028.

Odegaard extends Arsenal stay

Signs new five-year deal

Previous contract ran until 2025

WHAT HAPPENED? The Arsenal skipper has finally put pen to paper on a new five-year deal which will see him continue at the club until 2028. His previous deal, which was worth £120,000 per week, was due to expire in 2025. After signing the new contract the Danish international will now become the club's highest earner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 24-year-old has appeared in 92 Premier League games for the Gunners thus far, since arriving at the club from Real Madrid in 2021 for €35 million plus add-ons. He has 25 Premier League goals to his name and 14 assists.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Speaking to Arsenal.com after signing the new deal, Odegaard said, "Signing a new contract was a really easy decision for me for lots of reasons. Mainly what we are doing right now as a club is special, and I want to be a part of that. I’m really excited for what’s to come here. I’ve found a place where I can be really settled and call my home.

Article continues below

"My story is a bit different maybe, as I moved around different clubs since I was 16. At Arsenal, since the first day, I’ve felt great and this is definitely my home now. I just want to say thanks to everyone working at the club and of course, our fantastic supporters. I will continue to give everything to bring success to this club in the years to come."

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The midfielder will be next seen in action on Sunday when Arsenal face rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby.