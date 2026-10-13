'Five-a-side player!' - Florian Wirtz and Liverpool slammed as Andoni Iraola's 'fragmented' side comes under fire

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Liverpool’s transition into a new era under Andoni Iraola is proving to be far from seamless as questions begin to mount over the club's tactical direction. While the post-Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot landscape was always going to be challenging, the spotlight has fallen heavily on star signing Florian Wirtz and his struggle to impact games in the Premier League.

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Concerns grow over Iraola's tactical vision

The Observer's football correspondent Rory Smith highlighted these structural issues during a recent discussion, suggesting that the team lacks a cohesive plan. "It's very difficult to see any progress with Wirtz," Smith explained to BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club. The journalist noted that while other young arrivals like Bradley Barcola are still in the early stages of their adaptation, there is a growing urgency for the team’s marquee names to deliver. "With [Bradley] Barcola it's still very early so it's a bit different, but he's not hit the ground running when maybe they need him to," he added, pointing to a wider recruitment lag.

Smith’s assessment went further, painting a picture of a squad that is currently less than the sum of its parts. "They still look a very fragmented side. I'm not quite sure what the final version of Liverpool we're working towards right now looks like. That is more of a concern than the result against Manchester City," he remarked. This lack of a clear "final version" is what seems to be troubling the Anfield faithful the most, as the high-pressing, high-octane style of the past is replaced by a system that feels disjointed and experimental during high-stakes encounters.

The Florian Wirtz conundrum at Anfield

Central to Liverpool's current identity crisis is the form of Florian Wirtz, who arrived on Merseyside with a reputation as one of Europe's most creative and technically gifted playmakers. However, the German international has found the physical demands and tactical rigour of the Premier League difficult to navigate. Instead of being the heartbeat of the midfield, Wirtz has often drifted through matches without providing the decisive final pass or goal-scoring threat that was expected when the club invested so heavily in his services during the transfer window.

The debate surrounding Wirtz has shifted from his potential to his actual utility within a top-tier English side. Critics are beginning to question whether his specific skillset translates effectively to the pace of the Premier League, especially in a team that is still trying to find its defensive and offensive balance. The frustration is palpable, as the 21-year-old was supposed to be the bridge between the midfield and the attack, but currently, he appears to be struggling to find his place in Iraola's evolving system while the team drops points.

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Sutton questions Wirtz's physical attributes

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton offered a particularly blunt assessment of the German's contributions, or lack thereof, in the current Liverpool setup. Speaking on the Monday Night Club, Sutton suggested that Wirtz lacks the physical presence required to dominate in the middle of the park, comparing him unfavourably to former Premier League powerhouses. The pundit joked that the midfielder's main issue is that he does not possess the stature of a Marouane Fellaini or the specific game-changing traits of previous Liverpool heroes.

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"He has a sensational football brain. But then you look at him and think: what are his attributes? I wouldn't say he is a dribbler, like Eden Hazard. He's not like a Philippe Coutinho, who gets shots off. He doesn't run in behind. He's not the biggest - he's not a Tim Cahill or a Fellaini. His problem is what actually is he? He's just a very intelligent five-a-side player," Sutton told BBC. The "five-a-side" label is a stinging one for a player of Wirtz’s calibre, implying that his game lacks the professional edge and physical robustness needed for the eleven-a-side arena at the highest level.

Searching for a way forward for the Reds

As Liverpool prepare for a grueling run of fixtures, Iraola faces the daunting task of integrating his stars while maintaining a competitive league position. The criticism from figures like Smith and Sutton underscores the pressure on the manager to find a settled starting XI and a tactical framework that plays to the strengths of his creative players. If Wirtz is to succeed, he may need a different type of support around him, perhaps in the form of more industrious midfielders who can provide the platform for his "intelligent" play to actually hurt opponents.

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The coming weeks will be crucial for both the manager and his star playmaker. Liverpool cannot afford to remain "fragmented" for long if they hope to secure Champions League football or mount a serious challenge for silverware. While Barcola and other new faces are afforded the grace of time, Wirtz will be expected to evolve beyond the "five-a-side" criticisms and prove he can be the talisman Liverpool signed. The Anfield crowd is famously patient with new managers, but that patience will be tested if the vision for the future remains as blurred as it currently appears on the pitch.

Ultimately, the transition from the heavy metal football of the previous era to Iraola's more nuanced approach was always going to involve growing pains. However, the stark nature of the defeat to Manchester City and the lack of individual impact from key signings have accelerated the timeline for results. For Wirtz, the challenge is now to silence the doubters by adding a layer of dynamism to his game that matches his undoubted technical proficiency. Only then can Liverpool start to look like a cohesive unit capable of reclaiming their spot at the top of the English football pyramid.